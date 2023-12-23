Gov AbdulRazaq appoints 26-yr-old girl commissioner

•He has truly made us leaders of tomorrow — Nafisat Buge

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Newly appointed Commissioner for Youth Development in Kwara state Miss Nafisat Musa Buge, 26, has commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for preparing youths in the state for leadership roles, saying that they were delighted about the leadership responsibilities he was bestowing on them.

Nafisat said this on Friday morning after she was sworn in as commissioner by the governor to join the cabinet.

“On behalf of the Youth constituency in Kwara State, I want to thank Your Excellency for making us real leaders of tomorrow, as we used to sing when we were in secondary schools. I thank you for giving us hope, for helping to fulfill our aspirations, and for being our supporter.

“Your choice of mentees will, in the next few years, by God’s grace, increase the number of committed young leaders in Nigeria. And history and prosperity will be kind to you.”she said.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq after he inaugurated Nafisat Musa Buge as Commissioner for Youth Development, charged her and other cabinet members to be good ambassadors of their constituencies and communities in and outside of government.

The Governor said appointing her was on the strength of her “antecedents as a progressive political activist, her modest contributions to the growth of the party in her community and her passion and consistent support for the administration.

“You are joining an administration with a rich profile in youth empowerment, gender inclusion, community development, prudence, accountability, empathy for the poor and vulnerable, service and responsiveness to the plight of the people.

“I expect you and all other officers of the government to fully key into these and be good ambassadors of your constituencies and communities in and outside of government.”The governor said.