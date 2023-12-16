Gospel singer, Cecilia Okeke out with ‘Mercy Speaks’

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi

Nigerian gospel artiste and worship leader Cecilia Okeke, has made yet another resounding contribution to Nigeria’s gospel songs that have in recent years become common feature in Christian worship worldwide, following the release of her latest single, “Mercy Speaks”.

Marked by her trademark spirited delivery and vocal flexibility, Ms. Okeke described her latest work as “a piece of prophetic declaration delivered to the Christian world in lyrics and melody.”

“Mercy Speaks” was recorded live at her “Spirit and the Bride” concert in Abuja, Nigeria.

Ms. Okeke made the headlines with her debut, “DikeNagha” in 2019, and has gone on to produce other songs like “There’s a Shift”, “The Name of Jesus”, “This Love”, “No Name So Sweet”, “Spirit and Fire” and the latest, “Mercy Speaks.”

In addition to gospel music, Ms. Okeke is also a Bible teacher, author and communications professional by training. She is passionate about taking God’s power to the ends of the earth, a mission she tries to fulfill through her music ministry.