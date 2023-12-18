Golf club marks special retirement kitty for military officers

The Tukur Burai (TYB) International Golf Resort and Country Club, Abuja recently played host to a distinguished ceremony celebrating the retirement of regular course 37, 38 and 39 military officers. The special retirement kitty, held at the prestigious 18th hole, marked a momentous occasion for these dedicated servicemen.

In addition to the retirement festivities, the ceremony featured a remarkable segment of special recognition and award presentations to deserving military officers who demonstrated exceptional service and commitment.

Major General Victor Ezeugwu, during the presentation of the award, expressed his gratitude and admiration for the retiring officers. “It is with immense pride that we bid farewell to these distinguished military officers. Their dedication and sacrifice have contributed significantly to the security and well-being of our nation,” he remarked.

The event showcased the TYB International Golf Resort and Country Club’s commitment to honoring and appreciating the service of military personnel. Some of the award recipients includes Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Christopher Musa, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen.Taoreed Lagbaja, amongst others.

As a symbol of gratitude, the retirement kitty served as a fitting tribute to these officers, allowing them to transition to a new chapter with the respect they rightfully deserve.