‘God help me, I feel so sick’ – Tiwa Savage cries out over upcoming shows

Afrobeats sensation, Tiwa Savage, has prayed to God for help over her health challenge ahead of her upcoming shows.

In a statement on her Instagram page, Savage wrote, “God help me, have two shows today and I feel so sick.”

In another post, the mother of one said she needs “tender loving care.”

“Who loves me enough to send me cheesecake ice cream? I need some tender loving care,” she added.

Recall that Tiwa Savage had in October postponed all her performances on the grounds of rest.

The Afrobeats star said she has been “instructed to be on strict vocal rest for the next few months.”