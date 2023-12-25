God has not forgotten you, Cleric tells Nigerians

Youth

Parish Priest, Holy Family Catholic Church, Festac, and Dean of Festac Deanery, Father Melvis Mayaki, has urged Nigerians to be hopeful, as God has not forgotten them.

Mayaki, who made this known, yesterday, said Christmas is all about joy and peace, stressing that despite myriads of challenges bedevilling the country, God will not abadon his creatures.

He however expressed worry on the way Nigerians and their leadership have accepted corruption and mediocrity as a way of life and insisted that bad leadership and lack of right values are major problem which will not allow Nigeria get back to its place as giant of Africa.

He lamented that despite the huge investments in the economy, a few individuals deprive majority of the citizens from benefitting from the country’s rich resources.

Mayaki also called on Nigerians to disconstruct all wrong value system, reorient their minds and reconstruct the right values.