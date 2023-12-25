Go extra mile to show love, care for needy, Betta Edu tells Nigerians

Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu has enjoined Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of Jesus Christ whose love and kindness for others was immeasurable.

In a Christmas message signed on her behalf by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Rasheed Olanrewaju Zubair, the Minister described Christ as a “symbol of humility and selflessness and an epitome of empathy and love for the poor and vulnerable”.

According to Dr Edu, “Christ was born in a manger, a place no one would choose to be born, yet He is God and Saviour. Christmas reminds us that humility and selflessness are the hallmarks of leadership, as exhibited by Christ Himself”

The Minister assured Nigerians that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation is resolute in giving poor and vulnerable Nigerians a new lease of life through the various social intervention schemes of the federal government in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The federal government, through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, has made this year’s Christmas a remarkable celebration for vulnerable Nigerians who have in the past months benefited from the various social intervention schemes of the Ministry.

“Let me assure you that the Ministry is resolute in giving many more vulnerable Nigerians a new lease of life through more intervention schemes in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We will never relent on that mandate, and we will know no sleep till 50 million poor and vulnerable Nigerians are pulled out of poverty within 42 months,” she said.

“On behalf of the staff of the Ministry, I do felicitate and heartily wish our Christian brothers and sisters a wonderful and peaceful commemoration of the birth of Christ”, the statement further quoted the Minister as saying.