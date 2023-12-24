Giving hope to hopeless best Christmas gift, says Roy Nwakamma

As Christians celebrate the yuletide season all over the world, an entrepreneur, Dr Roy Kelechi Nwakamma, founder of Amaroy Foundation, has said that the best Christmas gift to mankind is human development.

Nwakamma said this on Friday in Owerri, Imo state, during his human development activities to address poverty and unemployment.

According to him, “empowerment is about enabling individuals, groups and communities to have control and influence over their lives, to develop their full potential and achieve personal and social well- being. My passion and concern to touch lives positively led me to set up the Amaroy Foundation in 2016 as I believe that it is better to teach one how to catch fish than giving the person fish always to eat”.

The Ezinnihitte Mbaise born Pharmacist, who is based in the United States of America believes in the Igbo saying, “Aku ruo ulo”, meaning let wealth reach home. His empowerment programme has therefore really touched many lives including friends, classmates, kinsmen and the sick. In 2021 he empowered nine of his classmates in the 1984-1990 set of Government Secondary School, Owerri in the areas of fishery, poultry, piggery and snail farming.

In October this year, he embarked on poultry empowerment for four of his kinsmen from Ihitte Mbaise and one for his classmate from Obohia Mbaise.”

His Poultry Empowerment which started in October was handled by one of the best Veterinary doctors in Owerri, Dr Gowin Offor of Guffons Veterinary Centre. It involved 8 weeks on the job intensive training of the beneficiaries and Amaroy Foundation provided all the funds for building the structures, purchase of 200 day old chicks for each of the five beneficiaries, the feeds, the drugs, all the poultry accessories and the training fee. A total of two million, one hundred thousand naira (2, 100,000) was spent on each beneficiary.

The beneficiaries for this year’s Christmas celebration expressed gratitude to Dr. Roy Nwakamma for the empowerment and were full of smiles because their chickens were due for sale and buyers were already making good offers. They therefore appealed to politicians and the rich in the society to emulate Dr Nwakamma so that the less privileged in the society can be uplifted.”

Amaroy Foundation was of the belief that it is important to recognize and address the challenges faced by the less privileged in order to work towards a more equitable and inclusive society. To this extent, in recognition of his contribution to human development, Dr. Roy Nwakamma has been given special recognitions and awards by some organizations for his benevolent act of empowerment.