Give youths money to celebrate Christmas – Onwordi urges Politicians

The Senior Special Assistant on Youth Mobilisation to the Delta State Governor Hon James Endurance Onwordi known as Ibori Ubulu has urged Local Government chairmen in Delta State and other political office holders to reach out to youths in their constituencies while celebrating this festive period.

According to Onwordi , the governor of Delta State Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has done credibly well by creating jobs for the youths and also reaching out to youths this festive period.

He called on council chairmen and other political office holders to emulate the governor noting that Christmas and new year celebration is not all about us and our families but the youths out there that needs our support.

Onwordi also said politicians should be open minded by ensuring majority of the youths in their constituencies have money to celebrate this festive period.

“As we celebrate this festive period, council chairmen and other political office holders must remain charitable by looking out for those in need, especially the youths.

Taking care of our youths this period is paramount considering how valuable they are to the state .

Council chairmen and other political office holders in the state need to reach out to our youths irrespective of our political differences.

Those chairmen already reaching out are worthy of our commendations and they are worth emulating.

As a party , we must reach out to our people at the grassroots, the governor can’t be at everywhere as it’s the duty of us all to represent the Governor by ensuring the youths feel the impact of having people working with the governor .

Some of our youths are having financial difficulty, so we must ensure they are supported and engaged so as to create an enable environment.

We must show love and compassion to the youths” he said .