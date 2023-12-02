Give us constitutional role, Yoruba Obas tell FG

…canvas for monarchs to enjoin as the 4th tier of the government.

By Chris Onuoha

South West monarchs in Nigeria under the aegis of Yoruba Obas’ Forum (YOF)has called on the Federal Government to give traditional rulers in the country Constitutional roles and enshrine their status to enjoin as the fourth tier of the government to effectively facilitate grassroot governance.

The call was made by the Forum during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Kakanfo Hotel, Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Monday, November 27 where the group deliberated among other things, issues that affect the roles of traditional institution and wellbeing of the citizenry in the country.

In a communiqué made available to the press, the monarchs decried the state of insecurity in the country, saying that such challenges being stemmed from the local should be best handled by the traditional rulers who are very closer to the grassroots.



They stated, “It is now long overdue for the Federal Government to have specific Constitutional roles for all traditional rulers in Nigeria, so as to join as a fourth tier of the government.

“We are requesting for the Government to immediately expedite action granting financial autonomy to Local Government Authorities, so as to be better equipped to serve the rural communities and improve development, and then curb the rural to urban migration.

“We request the Federal Government to create a special intervention fund for security which would be administered by the traditional rulers as a way to improve on the spate of insecurity in the country.”

The monarchs noted that having observed that all crimes are local, that it could easily be nipped in the bud, with the traditional rulers working in tandem with the security agencies in the country, adding that monarchs being the custodian of the people also have their own local traditional security arrangements which will go a long way to gather intelligence to support the security agencies’ operations.

Stating further, the forum urged the Federal Government to critically look into the suggestions proffered during the Constitutional Review Conference and to take steps in ensuring that Nigerian polity is on a better tripod as against the way it is now, which according them, is a bit fragile.

“We suggest that the Local Government Authorities and Traditional rulers in the country as well as the States Government to have a better control of resources within their domain.

“We recommend that Government should diversify the economy from over-reliance on oil, and give attention to our farmers at the rural level with intervention funds and implements to improve on their yield, because we believe that farmers, if well supported would be able to meet up the food requirement of Nigeria and export same.

“We also suggest that the Federal Government should strengthen conflict resolutions and arbitrations at the traditional level with the re-introduction and certification of customary court under the traditional rulers, whereby our judgment should now be certified and presentable as evident in other courts. This would go a long way to reduce the stress on the existing judiciary arrangements by tackling local issues at the traditional level before it gets to other courts.”

The obas among other things made a strong recommendation that the use of local dialects (mother tongue) should be applied in the educational institutions at the primary and secondary school levels and government facilities in the country.

“We also recommend the use of traditional local fabrics to promote our local industries and culture, by ensuring that out of the five working days in a week, either two or three days are observed by the people to adorn in simple traditional fabrics as a way to boost our local textile industries.”

The monarchs in their final note, urged everyone Nigerian regardless of political affiliation to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in all his reforms and efforts to turn around the situation of Nigeria. While commending President Tinubu administration so far, the Forum charges him to look into the crucial matters affecting the economy to arrest the inflationary tendencies and rising cost of living and security in the country.

“We welcome and congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his successful election into office to pilot the affairs of the country. We know you are well equipped and have the experience and capacity to handle the job at hand. We pray for your success as the President of Nigeria, to nudge the country to a greater glory,” they said.

Meanwhile, the Yoruba Obas Forum at the end of the session dissolved its executive members while new members were elected to pilot the affairs of the forum upward. Among the newly elected EXCOs include HRM Oba (Dr) Samuel Olumide Adeoye JP. Edema I, the Molokun of Atijere Kingdom as National President and HRM Oba (Dr) Michael Odunayo Ajayi JP. Arowotawaya II. The Elerinmo of Erinmo land as Deputy National President.

Others are HRM Oba Adedayo Shyllon Sogbulu, Alagbado of Agbado, National Vice Chairman, Lagos and Ogun Zone; HRM Oba Dr Kofoworola Abodunrin Oyetunji, Olakanla II, Aare Alawo Ekun of Agoare land, National Vice Chairman Oy and Osun Zone; HRM Oba Joel Oluwafemi Adeluwoye, The Asuada of Isuada, Owo, National Vice President Ondo and Ekiti Zone; HRM Oba Williams Olusegun Ayeni, Olujumi of Ijumu, National Vice President Kogi and Kwara Zone.

The National General Secretary is HRM ObaDr Abdurasaq Adebayo Abioye JP. Ilufemiloye I, Olukotun of Ikotun-Ile, Kwara State. National Treasurer, Alaiyeluwa Oba Jamiu Olalekan Sule-Onosipe, FICMC, Adeoriokin Osikabala I, Onigode of Igode Kingdom, Remo, Ogun State. Financial Secretary, HRM Oba Dairo Jacob Olutayo, Fadairo I, Olasole of Lasole Kingdom. The PRO, HRM Oba Aunmo Ganiyu Aderibigbe FNIOB, Jamade I, Paramount Ruler of Odo Ayandelu Kingdom, Lagos state. National Organizing Secretary, HRM Oba Adeoye Gbenga Adigun Oyetunji JP., Oyinlola II, Aare Alawo Ekun of Ofiki land and HRM Oba Liasim Olumuyiwa Ogunbekun, Onilekki of Lekki as Ex-Officio.

