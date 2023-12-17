‘Girls’ single: Shaddy Jay counts blessings, bags endorsement deal

By Ayo Onikoyi

Following the release of his chart-topping single, “Girls,” budding music star Shaddy Jay has clinched an endorsement deal valued at 10 million naira with First Architect Home Design Consultant (FAHDC).

Specializing in architectural design, properties, lands, and general real estate ventures, FAHDC unveiled their partnership with Shaddy Jay during the inauguration of their Ikom office, commissioned by Hon. Kingsley Ntui Isong, the representative for Etung state constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly.

The online buzz surrounding Shaddy Jay’s infectious single “Girls” has been undeniable, with numerous social media influencers sharing their vibes to his tune.

Anticipation is building as the Nigerian sensation prepares to launch his debut EP, entitled “Shades Of Jay,” scheduled for release in 2024.

Adding another feather to his cap, Shaddy Jay is set to dazzle audiences as one of the featured guest artistes at the annual Calabar Carnival and Christmas festival.

The singer said his latest deal further diversifies his income streams, complementing his ventures in laundry services, real estate, oil and gas, and his record label, Jay’s Muzik Worldwide.