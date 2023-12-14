Gideon, Ogunnusi win Lagos Country Club 2023 Snooker & Billiard Championship

By Adianu Victory

John Gideon and Damola Ogunnusi have emerged winners of the just concluded Snooker and Billiard championship held at the Lagos Country Club by clinching the titles in the snooker and billiard categories respectively.

While Gideon showcased expertise and skills throughout the tournament, Ogunnusi overcame formidable opponents in a gripping final that saw a display of remarkable talent and sportsmanship.

Brand Business Manager at Lord’s London Dry Gin, sponsors of the tournament, Olusegun Akinyemiju said the company was delight in supporting such an esteemed event, stressing, “Lord’s London Dry Gin is proud to have been associated with an event that celebrates talent, sportsmanship, and the rich legacy of billiards and snooker in Nigeria”.

He reaffirmed that Lord’s London Dry Gin will “remain dedicated to fostering the growth of sports and providing an elevated experience to enthusiasts and participants alike.”

The championship attracted a diverse audience comprising guests, socialites and avid fans who graced each day of the competition with enthusiasm.

According to the organizers, the LCC Snooker and Billiard Championship 2023 aimed to unite the sport’s finest talents, fostering growth, and cultivating widespread interest to promote active participation across Nigeria.

The championship served as a platform to spotlight exceptional talent, igniting passion for billiards and snooker within the country’s sporting community.

Stanley Obi, Director of Prime Business Unit at Grand Oak Limited, reflected on the remarkable talent showcased at the Nigerian Snooker and Billiard Championship 2023, stating, “The level of skill and dedication witnessed during the tournament truly highlights the incredible potential within Nigeria’s billiards and snooker community. It’s inspiring to witness such passion and distinctiveness in the sport as related to LORD’S brand”.

He further added, “Our collaboration with the snooker and billiard tournament aligns with our commitment to promoting excellence and fostering a thriving sports culture in Nigeria. Supporting these endeavors allows us to contribute to the development and recognition of exceptional talent in our country.”

