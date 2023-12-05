Gender inequality has harmed Nigeria on MDGs, SDGs targets — UN Women

By Victoria Ojeme

The United Nations Women Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Beatrice Eyong, has said that gender inequality has stopped Nigeria from achieving the MDGs and SDGs targets.

Eyong made the disclosure during the UN Women Nigeria Media Partners Conference 2023 in Abuja, yesterday.

According to her, achieving 35 percent affirmative action was important to bringing about development in Nigeria.

Eyong said women were only asking for equal opportunities for all genders to excel, adding that the call for gender equality was not a move to challenge men for their position.

She said: “We are not talking about women taking over men’s position but to provide equal opportunities to women just as men, removing the inequalities that block people from progressing.”

Citing the theme of the conference “Escalating media action for women’s empowerment and ending violence against women and girls,” Eyong called on the media to help end gender-based violence, women empowerment and equality.