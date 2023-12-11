Gender advocate to commission 200-capacity ultra-modern library

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Gender advocate and Coordinator Of Progressive Change Agents Initiative, Seun Bosede Osamaye who was until June, a Senior Legislative Aide to the Speaker Of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, is set to commission an Ultra-modern library complex built and donated to her alma mater, Adéyemí University of Education Ondo.

The official commissioning of the library is scheduled for Thursday, 14th December, 2023.

The college community is currently in a joyous mood over the development as the library is to serve its faculty in terms of learning and research.

According to her, the process of building the library took two and a half years, with the support of her husband.

She hopes that her story will resonate with readers and inspire them never to give up, adding that for those who may not connect with her story, she encourages them to share it with others who may find inspiration.

She expressed immense gratitude to those who have helped her on this incredible journey, saying: “top on the list of my benefactors is Prof Adeyemi Ibunkunoluwa Idowu, Former Provost, Adeyemi College(Now University) of Education, Ondo. Prof Adéyemí Idowu, and I did not start on the right foot, I faced panels as an undergraduate under him and I would have been suspended or even expelled if the panel had found me guilty.

“By an act of providence, we got to meet at the panel, he was impressed by my defense and he was instrumental to placing the foundation I rest on today, from Academics to Political to Social development. I had my first experience of conflict resolution and leadership management under him.”

Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Adéyemí University of Education Ondo, who represented the school management, said: , while expressing gratitude, said: “We believe that education is the key to a brighter future, and we are thrilled to have Seun Bosede Osamaye as a partner in this mission.

“With the commissioning of this state-of-the-art library, our students will have access to a wide range of resources and materials, providing them with the tools they need to excel in their studies.

“Seun Bosede Osamaye’s generous donation is a testament to her commitment to promoting education and empowering our youth. We are grateful for her contribution, and we are confident that this library will have a positive impact on our students for years to come.”