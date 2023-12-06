GenCos raise alarm over meager 28% of invoice payment by NBET 

….Industry need more funding, Reps

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Power generation companies, GenCos, have warned that they may not be able to sustain current electricity supply levels following the payment of only 28.3 percent of invoice for power supplied to the national grid by the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc in September payment cycle.

Speaking in Abuja at the Association of Power Generation Companies, APGC, end of year get together, the CEO, Dr Joy Ogaji noted that the money paid to the GenCos was not even enough to pay for gas used by the generation plants.

With gas payments contributing about 80 percent of GenCos cost, Dr. Ogaji wondered where the companies are expected to raise the capital to pay salaries and other operating expenses.

She said: “As we wind down the year 2023, with a renewed hope for 2024, GenCos need to re-strategize and position themselves for a sustainable path, GenCos must be intentional and focused.

“This is because total debt to total assets at book value influences both the profitability and riskiness of the firm. Profitability is determined by the efficient management of the broader measure of liquidity, working capital, and its narrower measure. The liquidity squeeze on the market and the inability of NBET to handle payments to the GenCos in accordance with the power purchase agreements is something worthy of pondering”.

She noted that the “impacts of this dire situation for the GenCos is that, they are faced with: Lack of necessary funding for their operations, such as acquiring spare parts and equipment for the power generation stations.

“Discontinued investors’ confidence: market settlement has continued to nosedive gradually with every passing month. This has reduced and, in some cases, killed investors’ confidence and reduced the interest of international aids like World Bank, USAID etc.

“GenCos are unable to pay gas debt: the inability to pay for contracted gas has led to the immediate shutting off

gas supply to some power plants. In the long-term, gas producers have reduced or slowed down gas field development plans as they do not want projects to lie fallow after commissioning”.

Also speaking, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Power, Rep Victor Nwokolo pointed out that the power sector requires more funding that it was currently getting from the government.

Nwokolo explained that with the removal of subsidies on petrol, more money ought to be spent on the power sector to reduce energy cost for Nigerians.

“I support the removal of petrol subsidies but there has to be an alternative. Our people in the rural communities, artisans and other small businesses cannot afford to run their businesses with generators again because of the high cost of petrol and diesel.

“Therefore power supply must improve as an alternative energy source. The constant and reliable electricity supply will have a multiplier effect on the economy and the national development”, he added.

On his part, the Special Adviser to the President on Infrastructure, Sodiq Wanka commended the generation companies for being the “bright aspect of the power sector”.

While admitting that there urgent issues that need to be addressed, he said the government was determined to close the metering gap that would ensure improved liquidity for the players.

He said the government would in the new year set a power sector working group that would help in coordinating activities in the sector.