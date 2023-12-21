GBV: POWA President to Partner Rights groups to end menace

Wife of the Inspector General of Police and the national president of Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun (3rd from Left); (From Left): chief executive officer, Nzube Ikeji Foundation, Mr Henry Nzube Ikeji; Mr Nwaokeke Francis and the commandant general, EndingGBV, Ambassador Martins Abhulimhen when the EndingGBV group paid a visit to the POWA president in Abuja.

In a move to curb Gender Based Violence (GBV) across the country, the national president of Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) and wife of the Inspector General of Police, Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun, has expressed willingness to collaborate with rights groups to fight the menace.

The POWA president made the pledge after receiving in audience, the commandant general, EndingGBV, Ambassador Martins Abhulimhen and the chief executive officer of Nzube Ikeji Foundation, Mr Henry Nzube Ikeji, in Abuja.

In a press release signed by the commandant general, EndingGBV, Ambassador Martins Abhulimhen, and issued to journalists in Abuja yesterday quoted that the POWA president lamented the rising cases of violence against women and girls in the country, saying the menace must be collectively tackled by all right thinking individuals and groups in the country.

She pledged that her office will be collaborating in ending gender based violence.

Speaking earlier, the commandant general, EndingGBV, Ambassador Martins Abhulimhen, said fighting the menace of GBV is a shared responsibility to give women and girls their rights and the freedom to live as equals with their opposite gender.

He said the group in order to carry along key stakeholders in the fight, in 2022 organised a conference in collaboration with the Nigerian Governors Wives’ Forum (NGWF) in Abuja .

“The conference event is to provide an opportunity for everyone to stand up for the rights of women and girls across the globe, to end sexual and physical violence, economic, spiritual, political, social and cultural inequality and to empower women and girls to create their own independent futures.

“The conference theme was The Role of Media & Civil Societies: Challenges & Prospects. This year’s theme is “Invest to Prevent Violence against Women and Girls”. The time has come for all hands to be on deck in fighting Gender-Based Violence,” Abhulimhen said.

Also in a remark, the CEO of Nzube Ikeji Foundation, Henry Nzube Ikeji, expressed willingness and commitment to support the EndingGBV event next year.

Speaking on the visit, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Abiodun Sylvester Alabi, said the Nigeria Police Force has set up a Gender

Based Unit within the Force with the responsibility of handling cases resulting from gender based violence.

He stated that the new unit will also collaborate with the rights groups in ensuring prevention of GBV and also ensuring that justice is served to offenders across the country.