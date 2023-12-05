GBV  Activism: NGO advocates for more investment to combat menace  in Sokoto

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Plan International Funded by Global Affairs Canada (GAC) has emphasised the need for increased investment to address Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) in Sokoto State.

Plan International’s Gender Equality and Inclusive The Coordinator Plan International Gender Equality and inclusive, Hajiya Luba Muhammad message the remarks at a stakeholders meeting held at Dankanni Guest palace Sokoto as part of 16 Days Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Sokoto.

Muhammad said, the global impact of GBV on society, particularly affecting women and children is worrisome by the day.

“the global prevalence of GBV, id affecting approximately 31 percent of women, including those in Sokoto state.”

She highlighted the importance of collective efforts and generous investments citizens to eradicate the menace of VAWG.

“The 16 Days of Activism against GBV, is observed annually from Nov. 25 to Dec. 10, aims enlightening and educating the general public on the dangers associated with VAWG,” she explained.

The Coordinator expressed gratitude to the state Ministry for Health and the Ministry for Women and Children Affairs for their sustained dedication in supporting GBV activities in the state..

The Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry for Women and Children Affairs, Hajiya Aisha Dantsoho reassured the government’s commitment to ending all forms of GBV in Sokoto state.

She said there was a significant reduction in GBV cases in the state as a result of stakeholders engagement and promulgates laws imposing stringent measures on perpetrators.

The permanent secretary commended the collaborative efforts of the state government, Sultanate council, and development partners in breaking silence on GBV cases.

She urged victims to report the incidents to the authority, stating that, medical care for victims is free in the state.