Gaza War: Again, Palestinian envoy accuses Israel of rejecting two-state solution

…as NSCIA calls for understanding, fairness, justice

By Idowu Bankole and Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Palestinian Ambassador to Nigeria, Abdullah Shawesh, has accused Israel of rejecting the two-state solution in the ongoing conflict with Palestine.

He made these remarks on Wednesday during a media roundtable held at the National Mosque in Abuja.

The event, hosted by the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), provided the envoy with an opportunity to shed light on the root of the ongoing conflict, which dates back to 1948.

According to the envoy, all Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory must be dismantled if the intention to implement a two-state solution is to become a reality.

However, he lamented that Israel is not accepting any language about it and is continuing settlement expansion despite international condemnation.

Shawesh explained, “Since the start of the peace process, the number of settlements has increased dramatically. This is of great significance, as it contradicts the rhetoric about the two-state solution.

“Currently, there is a refusal to acknowledge or discuss the two-state solution, and no acceptance of any language pertaining to it.

“Even before the latest escalation, it seems that the desire to see a two-state solution is merely a façade.

“If one is truly committed to the two-state solution, there must be a genuine effort to put an end to and dismantle the existing settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Unfortunately, this is not happening at all.

“In 1948, Palestinians initiated their first uprising against Israeli occupation, resulting in loss of lives and a continued struggle. The two-state solution is not a new invention but rather an entrenched concept with historical roots.”

Shawesh also refuted Israel’s claims of Palestinians beheading babies as well as hostages held in Gaza, labeling them as ‘unfair’ and ‘untrue.’

He further accused Israel of killing Palestinians, including children, despite white flags in the aftermath of the October 7 massacre.

“The international community has failed to protect Palestinians, leaving them at the mercy of ‘crocodiles.’ There is a moral duty to uphold and stand for Palestine’s rights,” Shawesh remarked, emphasizing the historical context of the conflict.

He also brought up the Oslo Accord, stating, “The Oslo Accord was really intended to facilitate the implementation of the two-state solution. It’s not a new invention; the two-state solution is entrenched in General Assembly Resolution 181, which was adopted in late 1947.

“We agreed to build our state on 22% of our historical land, but Israel did not accept this. If the intention is to implement a two-state solution, all settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory must be dismantled. Unfortunately, this is not happening at all.”

At the same forum, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the Secretary of the Media Committee of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, expressed the apex Muslim body’s support for a two-state solution.

He explained that the roundtable discussion demonstrated the Nigerian Islamic community’s concern about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the need for a peaceful resolution based on the two-state solution.

Addressing the Palestinian envoy, Balogun said, “You expressed concern that the media have not adequately highlighted all these injustices to the people of Palestine. We are now calling for understanding, fairness, and justice.

“The envoy is not saying, ‘support us against the Israelis,’ but rather, ‘study the situation, analyze it, and then be objective in your analysis’.”