Gani Adams picks second wife, Joy Onojaife

The Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, on Saturday, December 9, 2023, tied the knot with his delectable wife, Joy.



The private ceremony at the bride’s home, in Lagos, was a beauty to behold as culture, royalty and tradition mixed in honor of a gentle warrior.



Families, friends and associates of the Yoruba generalissimo gathered at a very private engagement and traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos, to rejoice and share in the good moment with the bride and the groom.



Oba of Shasha kingdom in Lagos State, Oba Babatunde Ogunronbi, Ariwajoye, led the groom’s party.



While the Parakoyi Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Professor Kolawole Raheem, led other members of the Aare -In-Council, including Atoloye Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Babajide Tanimowo, Barejiro Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Dauda Asikolaye, Asoju Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Yinka Oguntimehin, Akinrogun Aare- Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Kazeem Hamzat.

Others were former Chief Press Secretary to Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Mr Olusegun Ajiboye, members of the Olokun Festival Foundation, OFF, Ambassador Olugbenga Onasanya; Aare’s aides on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, Special Duties, Samson Oseni, Tolu Ajibade and others including a retinue of security personnel attached to the office.



The new Ayinba, Joy Adams is a graduate of Physiology from Delta State University and she is presently studying for a Masters Degree.



She was a former Queen of Delta State and has once held the prestigious Miss Delta and the Most Beautiful girl in Urhobo land in 2012.



Apart from her quality educational career, the beauty queen is a lover of music.



She loves music with passion, believing that music is the food of the soul.