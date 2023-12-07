Ganduje, Alake, CDS, others task Nigerians on patriotism

By Uche Kenechukwu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Abduillahi Umar Ganduje, the Minister for Solid Minerals Dev, Dr. Dele Alake, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gwabin Christopher Musa, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar, CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, Pastor Chibuzor Chinyere, GO, OPM and Dr. John Metchie, IAWPA African Director were among the dignitaries that unveiled THE BEAUTIES OF NIGERIA, at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja on Wednesday. December 6.

The book, written by veteran journalist and former Managing Editor of the Daily Times, Bonaventure Phillips Melah, is a conceptualization of the various Nigerian positives from arts, culture, cuisines, music, fashion, Nollywood/Kanywood, literature, captured mainly in captivating pictures and texts. The book also celebrates honest Nigerians, those who have delivered quality service to the nation, Nigeria’s Pride, the nation’s political development and investment opportunities in the country among many others.

The event brought together literature enthusiasts, politicians, business executives, ministers, heads of MDAs, cultural advocates, and Nigerians from all walks of life.

Declaring the programme open, the chairman of the occasion Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, former governor of Kano State who is also the National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), commended the author of the book for making out time to put together such document which he described as a national heritage that should be cherished by all Nigerians.

Ganduje who was represented by the National Publicity Secretary of APC, Chief Felix Morka, said- “This is a remarkable contribution to the vision of Nigeria, a vision of a country that is truly beautiful as the title of the book proclaims. It is indeed a beautiful country and irrespective of your religion, God put us all here for a purpose, and this book reminds us of that purpose, why we all share that common identity as Nigerians.”

Morka added that the book is a reminder of why Nigerians should celebrate their citizenship, and called on the government to do more to improve the welfare of all Nigerians while asking citizens to play their own part by joining hands with government to develop the nation.

He said that it was wrong for citizens to be casting aspersion on their country as well as wishing the country evil, declaring that Nigeria is on the part of development in order that her citizens may lead a good life which they deserve.

Also speaking, the Minister of Solid Minerals development, Dr. Dele Alake, represented by his Special Assistant, Ms Arabirim Bello, said “It’s about time we start projecting our country in a positive light, enough of the negative narratives about Nigeria, because it negatively affects our tourism industry and in turn discourages people from visiting the country and trusting Nigerians.

While inviting Nigerians in the country, those in the Diaspora and well as the global community to take advantage of the various reforms ongoing in the sector, Alake said the solid mineral sector is now available and ready for citizens and investors to make mutual benefits.

He said- “So the book has really captured everything about Nigeria, who we are, what we stand for, the culture and way of life as well as the good things about Nigeria.

“I urge every Nigeria to have a copy of “The Beauty of Nigeria, in order to know more about the country.”

The representative of the Chief of Defence Staff, Brig Gen. Eyong, on his part, said the book is a vital instrument to showcase Nigeria nationally and internationally, adding that the CDS, Gen. Gwabin Christopher Musa is passionate about presenting the best of Nigeria to the world, in view of what the nation has to give to the rest of Africa and the global community.

In his remark, the African Director, International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), Dr. John Metchie, who is also the Prime Minister of Anambra State Association of World Peace Advocates, praised the author of the book, Bonaventure Melah, saying that his efforts in painstakingly writing and funding its production, is a rare demonstration of patriotism by a citizen in love with his country.

He urged Nigerian citizens to come together in order to build the nation of their dreams and called for support for President Bola Tinubu and his administration, expressing the confidence that Nigeria is on the march to greatness.

The Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, who was represented by her Technical Adviser, Dr. Magdalene Kadiri, commended the author of the book for what she described as a beautiful and patriotic work.

She explained that although Nigerians are experiencing challenges in their daily lives, work is in progress to reposition the country in various on various aspect, citing PTAD as an example of one of the agencies where technology and open-door policies have been deployed to make life better.

She added that Nigerian pensioners, under the umbrella of PTAD, are no longer required to appear physically for verification and that pension is paid to retirees as at when due which she said has helped to reduce stress faced by pensioners.

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry, Pastor Chibuzor Chinyere, who was represented by Mr. Kenneth Orji, said he was excited by the title and content of the book because of his personal commitment for sacrifice, charity and general wellbeing of people.

He stated that OPM is a ministry committed to the spiritual and general wellbeing of people, especially the downtrodden and encouraged Nigerians to commit to love of the country like the author.

The Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Jibrin Baba Ndace who was represented by the Director, Digital Media, Hajia Sani, urged Nigerians to protect the image of their country at home and abroad.

She stated that the author of the book was inspired by the many Nigerian positives, adding that at no time than now does Nigeria need national orientation and mobilization on patriotism and citizenship than now.

Prof. Chinwe Anunubi, the National Librarian/CEO, National Library of Nigeria, in her remark, said that- “The author of this book is a patriot who understands the need to enhance the nation’s perception and must be appreciated. She was represented by Mrs. Sherifat Ajibola, Director, Legal Deposit.

Other high-profile dignitaries who graced the book presentation include the Chief of Air State, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar who was represented by AVM Oyeshi, Chief of Standard and Evaluation- COSE, the representative of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council- NEPC, Nigeria Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and many others.

Responding to questions, the author, Bonaventure Phillips Melah who earlier gave a synopsis of the book, stated that he was inspired to write the book by the barrage of negative media insertions against Nigeria, especially on social media.

Bonaventure said although Nigeria is facing economic and sociopolitical challenges which is having a negative impact on the lives of citizens, the issues are surmountable and therefore urged the citizens to have hope in the country.

He said- “It is glaring and therefore undeniable that things are tough for most Nigerians now. But we have to remain steadfast and committed to the love we have for our country and our belief that Nigeria would rise and take its rightful place among other nations of the world.

“What I tried in the book is to show fellow Nigerians the beautiful side of our story and therefore the many reasons why we should believe in Nigeria and join hands together to make it work.”

Highlights of the occasion was the presentation of music and dance by the FCT NYSC cultural troupe and the unveiling of the book.