Gaming operators move to end gambling addiction

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Gaming operators in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, have begun steps to address the problem of gambling addiction, as concern grows over its harmful effects.

The initiative is being launched to encourage responsible gambling and to provide support and resources for those who may be struggling with addiction.

The move came to the fore during a breakfast meeting organised by the Association of Nigerian Bookmakers (ANB), in collaboration with Gamble Alert, to ensure that gambling remains a safe and fun pastime, while also protecting vulnerable individuals from harm.

Speaking at the meeting held yesterday at the ANB’s office, the Chief Executive Officer, Fisayo Oke, noted that the initiative is seen as a positive step towards ensuring that gambling remains a safe and enjoyable activity for all, adding that with gambling increasingly moving online, the need for safeguards and responsible gaming practices has become imperative.

He further stressed the importance of protecting gamblers from the risks of problem gambling.

The CEO noted that while gambling can be a fun and enjoyable activity, it can also lead to addiction, which can have serious consequences for individuals and their families.

He also pointed out that the rise of online gambling has made it easier for people to become addicted, as it can be done anytime, anywhere.

Oke concluded that the new initiative is a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done to ensure that gamblers are protected.

In her remark, the Executive Secretary of ANB, Mrs. Olabimpe Akingba, expressed commitment to responsible gaming cause, stating: “As key players in the gaming industry, we recognise our responsibility to address the potential harms associated with our activities hence our commitment to responsible gaming.”

“Our Partnership with Gamble Alert allows us to contribute meaningfully to the well-being of our customers and the community at large.”

“This collaborative effort marks a significant step forward in the Nigerian gaming industry’s commitment to social responsibility and the well-being of its patrons.”

The meeting was rounded off various stakeholders expressing their collective determination to create a safer and more responsible gaming environment in Nigeria.