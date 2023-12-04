FUTO holds combined convocation, awards 5091 graduands

L-R. Abubakar Suleiman, MD/CEO Sterling Bank; Dr Victor Ijeh, Chairman FUTO Alumni Elders; High Chief Chibuike Achigbu, GMD/CEO Chimons Group and Engr Chief Okezie Chikere Akwiwu during the 34th and 35th Combined Convocation ceremony of Federal University of Technology Owerri

Federal University of Technology Owerri, has held its 34th and 35th Combined Convocation Ceremony over the weekend in Owerri.

Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Nnenna Oti in her address at the Combined Convocation ceremony stated that a total of 5091 graduands will receive their first degrees, 644 will receive postgraduate degrees and three eminent Nigerians will receive Honorary degrees.

“I am glad to announce that a total number of 5091 graduands will be awarded first degrees and 644 postgraduate degrees respectively. The Senate of the university has approved the award of honorary Doctorate Degrees to Engr Chief Sir Chibuike Lawrence Achigbu, Engr Chief Okezie Chikere Akwiwu and Mr Abubakar Suleiman for their immense contributions to the development of education and humanity.”

She congratulated the honorary doctorate degree recipients on their hard work and urged them to be good ambassadors of the institution.

Chairman of FUTO Alumni Elders, Chief Dr Victor Ijeh who spoke shortly after the 34th & 35th Convocation Ceremony of the University commended its Senate over the decision to award High Chief Chibuike Achigbu a Member of FUTO Alumni elders, with Honorary Doctorate degree in Technology describing the decision as fitting and a round peg in a round hole.

” I want to commend the Senate and management of Our Alma mater, over its decision to honor one of Us, Engr Chibuike Achigbu the GMD/CEO of Chimons group. The high Chief is a sterling example of excellence and commitment to progress and Innovation. this is evident in his successful collaborations with the National Planning Commission to formulate a national policy on LPG utilization in Nigeria. Also, due to His interest in public welfare, there has been an awareness campaign for the use of cleaner energy fuels which in turn is promoting better public health”

” The decision to award him an honorary Doctorate Degree in Technology is a step in the right direction that would not only spur him to do more but also encourage others within and outside the Alumni Community to strive for greater success”

Award recipient and GMD of Chimons Group, High Chief Chibuike Achigbu in a thank you remark, expressed appreciation over the Honor, describing it as a call to action.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the vice Chancellor, and entire senate for this distinguished recognition. This honorary degree symbolizes the shared commitment to advancing technology, fostering Innovation, and contributing to the betterment of Our world. It serves as a call to action, a reminder that education empowers us not only to attain personal success but also to make meaningful contributions to society. “

The Chimons Group Chief, spoke on the Contributions of the VC, in the 2023 General Elections and Promised to in Collaboration with friends and Associates, donate a one-thousand computer-based test hubs to the University.

“I acknowledge Vice Chancellor Nnenna Oti’s exceptional leadership in promoting Electoral stability. Her commitment to honesty and Impartiality sets a commendable example to upholding democratic ideals. In response to the appeal from her, and her promotion of ethical governance, I commit to collaborating with friends, associates and partners to undertake the development, construction, and equipping of a one thousand seater Computer base testing hub in the University”

He promised to use the recognition as a platform for positive change and innovation.