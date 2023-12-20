FUPRE Alumni urges govt to recognize university’s special status

By Paul Olayemi

The Alumni Association of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), has appealed to the Federal Government to accord the university a special status in all aspects, particularly in terms of funding. The call was made by Comr Wilson Osemele, the National President of the FUPRE Alumni Association, following the successful election of the Convocation Representative to Council.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Comr Osemele emphasized that FUPRE was established with the primary objective of training high-level professionals for the oil and gas industry. He stressed the need for the university to receive special attention from the government, particularly in terms of increased funding and the provision of job opportunities for FUPRE graduates in the oil and gas sector.

As he commended the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Rims Akpofure Rukeh, for his unwavering commitment to enhancing the institution’s infrastructure and academic standards, Comr Osemele also drew attention to the issue of unstable power supply. He called on the Federal Government to reevaluate the solar power system currently in place, as it is failing to meet the university’s growing educational needs.

In a related development, the election of the Convocation Representative to Council took place under the supervision of the Vice Chancellor, who was represented by Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration Prof Ogeleka Doris. The presence of FUPRE alumni and university staff who are members of the Convocation added significance to the event. Ultimately, Mr. Daniel Oghenekevwe Gift emerged as the Convocation Representative to Council, succeeding the outgoing representative, Mr. Obaro Egagifo.

Mr. Egagifo, the Immediate Past President of the FUPRE Alumni Association and Outgoing Convocation Representative to Council, expressed his gratitude to the FUPRE management and members of the Convocation for their understanding and support throughout his tenure. He expressed confidence in Mr. Oghenekevwe’s ability to continue building on the progress made and contribute meaningfully to the university’s development.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Daniel Oghenekevwe Gift, the newly elected Convocation Representative to Council, expressed his appreciation to all members of the Convocation for finding him worthy of the position. He assured them that he would not abuse the opportunity and pledged to work diligently to advance the interests of the university.

The event witnessed the presence of esteemed individuals, including the Vice Chancellor of the university, represented by Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration Prof Doris Ogeleka, the Registrar of the university, Dr. Mrs. Omoyine Jane, and the Dean of the College of Science, Prof Ezekiel Agbalagba. Furthermore, university staff and members of the alumni association as well as other Members of Convocation attended the event, highlighting their commitment to FUPRE’s progress.

With Mr. Oghenekevwe assuming the role of Convocation Representative to Council, the FUPRE alumni community and Members of Convocation are best assured of Quality Representation that will contribute towards the growth of the university