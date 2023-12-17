FUOYE names new accredited UTME CBT Centre after Ekiti philanthropist

The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations, UTME, has approved and accredited a new Computer Based Test, CBT, Centre, for the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, FUOYE.

The new ultra-modern facility, according to the Director, FUOYE Centre for Continuing Education, Associate Professor Omolade Adeleke, was donated by an eminent son of Ire-Ekiti, Aare Akomolafe Adebayo, a renowned philanthropist and friend of the university.

The facility, which has been named Aare Adebayo Akomolafe CBT Centre, Institute of Part-Time Studies, FUOYE, Ire-Ekiti, after the philanthropist, Adeleke told Vanguard, will serve as a relief to young secondary school leavers and other prospective candidates of the forthcoming UTME in Oye and Ikole Local Government areas, as well as other surrounding towns in Ekiti State.

“The Aare Akomolafe CBT Centre is located in Ire-Ekiti and provides a viable alternative for young secondary school leavers and prospective UTME candidates around the surrounding towns of Oye-Ekiti and Ikole among others,” he said.

While inviting prospective UTME candidates to the ultra-modern FUOYE CBT Centre in Ire-Ekiti, Adeleke said: “The Institute of Part Time Studies mini campus in Ire-Ekiti has just been approved and accredited by UTME as a new CBT Centre.

“The new CBT Centre is another milestone in the achievements of the administration of our progressively minded Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sunday Abayomi Fasina,” Adeleke added.

He went on: “The centre is up and running for use in the registration excercise for UTME coming up in March, 2024

“As the UTME registration kicks off in January, 2024, this is an opportunity for all secondary school students in Oye, Ire, ltapa, Ilupeju and lkole, among others, to come to the centre instead of going far away to the capital city in Ado-Ekiti where they have to queue up in thousands.

“The Aare Akomolafe Adebayo UTME CBT Centre in Ire-Ekiti is an ultramodern facility that is fully air-conditioned, has 275 new laptops and makes examination writing highly conducive for students.

“Aare Adebayo has been a notable partner to the institute after donating a computer laboratory and bus to the university’s Institute of Part Time Studies. We really appreciate his benevolence.”