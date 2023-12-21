Full list of transporters, routes for FG’s 50% fare cut

File image of East-West Road.

The Federal Government announced five transport companies to be involved in the agreement for the 50 percent fare cut during the Christmas festival .

The five transport companies are GIG (God is Good), Chisco Transport, Young Shall Grow, God Bless Ezenwata and Area Motor.

The government also released the routes that will enjoy the transport subsidy. Below are the 28 routes that will enjoy the 50% Christmas fare cut:

*Lagos-Kano

*Lagos-Abuja

*Lagos-Kaduna-Zaria

*Lagos-Jos

*Lagos-Enugu

*Lagos-Onitsha

*Lagos-Owerri

*Lagos-Aba

*Lagos-Abakaliki

*Lagos-Nsukka

*Lagos-Uyo

*Lagos-Port Harcourt

*Onitsha-Kano

*Onitsha-Lagos

*Onitsha-Jos

*Onitsha-Abuja

*Onitsha-Sokoto

*Onitsha-Gombe

*Onitsha-Zakibiam

*Port Harcourt-Owerri-Aba-Kano

*Aba-Owerri-Abuja

*Aba-Lagos

*Abuja-Sokoto

*Abuja-Lagos

*Abuja-Onitsha-Owerri-Port Harcourt

*Abuja-Enugu/Abakaliki

*Abuja-Gombe

*Abuja-Kano

These are the routes that will enjoy the Christmas transport fare cut as announced by the Federal government at the time of filing this report.