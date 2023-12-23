FRSC opens portion of Enugu-Onitsha Federal Highway to ease traffic

By Chinedu Adonu

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and MTN Nigeria Communications have temporarily opened newly-constructed Ugwuonyema axis of Enugu-Onitsha Dual Carriageway in Enugu State to ease traffic and make a smooth motoring experience.

The both organizations noted that the move had become necessary following the increased volume of traffic within the axis of the road this yuletide and to ensure that there would be no hold-up on the road.

Speaking at an official joint press conference held by MTN and FRSC before the temporary opening, Dr Reginald Facah, Coordinator, MTN Community Liaison Initiative Model, said that Christmas times are special times for the average South Easterner.

According to Facah, but the sad state of most roads have discouraged many from embarking on this annual ritual.

He noted that in the present state of the Enugu-Onitsha Dual Carriageway after the MTN intervention, many people will gladly make the trip home this year.

“However, the opening of some partially completed sections of the dual carriageway to ameliorate the anticipated traffic logjam on the road is expected to make the drive through a whole lot easier and better.

“This is why the theme for the press conference is Safer Road, Fuller Life. Beautiful Holidays.

“The benefits of this current project are obvious and will be obvious to the members of the public when they commence driving on it tomorrow.

“MTN and the Federal Government are committed to delivering critical infrastructure. We understand the regional and national economic benefits of well-performing transport corridors,” he said.

Facah said that MTN would be giving priority to projects that would stimulate economic growth to our major regions and to the national economy to offer a considerable number of safety and social benefits.

Corroborating, the South-East Zonal Commander of FRSC, Assistant Corps Marshal Isaac Ameh, said that the collaboration with the communication giant (MTN) and FRSC was to ensure smooth motoring experience this yuletide.

Ameh noted that the Corps had already made a massive deployment of personnel to ensure ease and hitch-free vehicular and human movement this season.

“We are here to ensure we reduce crashes and fatalities on the road and MTN’s gesture will help us achieve this with ease in this critical road corridor.

“Enugu State remained a critical transit state for Nigerians moving South-South, North and South-East states and this Enugu-Onitsha Dual Carriageway corridor provides that vital link.

“We commend and appreciate MTN partnership and we will only ask for more,” he said.

Mr Chinenye Moneke, the Account Partner MTN Enterprise Business, said that MTN was excited to partner the Federal Government in providing road infrastructure that would make a serious impact in people’s lives.

Moneke said that the road would have a direct impact on the people, while encouraging all residents to take the project as their own by providing necessary support as they had been doing.

He, however, assured that the road would be completed as scheduled without any further delay as MTN was committed to ensure that.

“We will continue to urge all to continue their patronage to MTN as the company will definitely continue to touch the lives of Nigerians in different positive ways,” he said.

The Commissioner of Works in Enugu State, Mr Gerald Otiji, commended Federal Government, MTN and the FRSC in ensuring safety and free-flow of traffic, adding: “We will continue to encourage positive and win-win partnerships”.

A driver, Mr Okey Ezike, thanked MTN for ensuring a solid and standard specification for the portion of the Enugu-Onitsha Dual Carriageway they are handling.

“You can see the uniformity and wideness of this portion of the road they have delivered in these few months. I believe road users will continue to be grateful to MTN and the Federal Government whenever they take this road stretch,” Ezike said.

Highpoint of the joint conference was a donation of 250 road reflective jackets and 150 road cones to FRSC.