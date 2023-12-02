From Vanguard to Al Jazeera: Florence Amagiya’s journey from children’s advocate to body autonomy champion

By Esther onyegbula

Florence Amagiya’s story is one of passion, dedication, and a relentless pursuit of justice. A law graduate from Delta State University, Abraka, her career began in 2009 when she joined Vanguard Newspaper, driven by a desire to tell the stories and advocate for the welfare of children.

Her talent and dedication quickly caught the eye of the chairman, Mr. Sam Amuka. Recognizing her mastery of her beat, he entrusted her with the additional responsibility of the entertainment and opinion pages. This launched her into the vibrant world of entertainment, where she interviewed industry heavyweights and movers and shakers.

Never one to shy away from a challenge, Florence created “The Up and Rising” page, a platform to showcase the journeys of up-and-coming talents.

This initiative took her to the corridors of power, as she traveled near and far to interview political bigwigs, including governors and other elected officials.

But Florence’s true calling lay in investigative journalism. In 2013, she fearlessly exposed the tragic reality of a cholera outbreak in Lagos, reporting on the 20 lives it claimed. The following year, her investigation into the first Ebola survivor in Nigeria, Mr. Dennis Akagha, garnered international attention and accolades. Her work even caught the eye of Al Jazeera, who collaborated with her in Nigeria.

Joining the Al Jazeera team in December 2014, Florence facilitated interviews and broadcasts, her voice bridging the gap between English and Arabic audiences. Today, she wears many hats: writer, editor, activist, media consultant, and, most importantly, the Executive Director of SARACARE Foundation.

SARACARE, a beacon of hope for the vulnerable, reflects Florence’s unwavering commitment to bodily autonomy and social justice. It is a testament to her belief that everyone, regardless of their background, deserves a life free from harm and discrimination.

Florence Amagiya’s journey is an inspiration to aspiring journalists and advocates alike. Her story is a powerful reminder that with passion, dedication, and a voice, one can truly make a difference in the world.