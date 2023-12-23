From Boniface to Kudus: African stars set to make their AFCON debut in Ivory Coast

Boniface

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations has less than a month to go as the 24 qualified countries prepare their teams for the tournament in Ivory Coast.

The prestigious tournament has in the past unearthed new talents while also giving others the opportunities to shine for their respective countries.

Sports Brief looks at ten African stars who are set to make their debut at the tournament in Ivory Coast next year.

Victor Boniface — Nigeria

The Super Eagles star has taken the Bundesliga by storm, winning the Rookie of the Month for every month since the start of the new campaign. Boniface has scored 15 goals across all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen this season.

The skillful and tricky forward is expected to propel the three-time champions to a potential fourth triumph in Ivory Coast as he makes his first appearance at the competition.

Mohammed Kudus — Ghana

The Black Stars will rely heavily on the West Ham United star following his bright start to life in England. Kudus has been in phenomenal form for the Hammers since joining the club from Ajax, with nine goals across all competitions so far.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate was denied a place at the tournament in Cameroon due to injury, but he is expected to make the trip to the Ivory Coast this time around.

Lamine Camara —Senegal

Arguably the best young player on the continent, Camara will be making his first appearance at AFCON in Ivory Coast. He was part of the Senegal team that won the Africa Nations Championship, a competition reserved for playing plying their trade on the continent.

He now plays for the French outfit, FC Metz. He has made 16 appearances, scored a goal and provided an assist for the Ligue 1 side.

Abdessamad ‘Abde’ Ezzalzouli —Morocco

The former Barcelona player rejected the chance to play at AFCON in Cameroon due to club commitments. Ezzalzouli was fighting for a place in the first team at that time.

However, a year later, he joined the team for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and was also a member of the U23 team that qualified for the Paris Olympics, starring as Morocco won the tournament. He now plays for Real Betis in La Liga.

Patson Daka —Zambia

Daka is the most experienced of the players set to make their debut at AFCON 2023. The Leicester City forward has made 40 appearances for the Chipolopolo and scored 18 goals for his country.

However, the 2012 champions’ failure to qualify for the tournament since 2015 has seen the striker fail to make an appearance at the tournament until this campaign.

Serhou Guirassy — Guinea

The VfB Stuttgart striker only decided to play for the country of his parents in 2022 and has since made 12 appearances and scored three goals, helping Guinea qualify for AFCON 2023.

Guirassy has been in prolific form in the Bundesliga, scoring 16 goals in 13 games, making him one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe. He is expected to lead the West African nation at Ivory Coast.

Carlos Beleba — Cameroon

The Brighton and Hove Albion youngster is yet to make an appearance for the Indomitable Lions but his performances for the English club have prompted Rigobert Song to include him in his AFCON squad. The defender could make a huge impact for the five-time African champions.

A teammate of Baleba at Brighton, Adingra is enjoying his debut season in England with the Seagulls. He was Kudus’ teammate at the Right to Dream Academy and FC Nordsjaelland. He spent a season on loan at Union Saint-Gilloise, where he played alongside Boniface.

The talented forward has scored four goals in 16 Premier League matches this season. Adingra has made four appearances for the AFCON host nation and could make his debut at the tournament on home soil.