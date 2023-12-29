Four S’west govs pay condolence visit to Akeredolu’s family in Ibadan

Former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Oyo State government is currently receiving the delegation of four Southwest governors of Osun, Ogun, Ekiti and Lagos, who have converged to pay a condolence visit to the family of the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Governor Seyi Makinde is being represented by his deputy governor, Adebayo Lawal to receive the four southwest governors.

The governors converged on the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, to make a general condolence visit to the family of the late Akeredolu at his Jericho private residence in Ibadan.

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is yet to arrive as of the time of filing this report.

Details later