Four killed, eight missing as bandits attack Katsina farmers

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, ASP Abubakar Aliyu has confirmed that bandits have raided farming communities at Dantsuntu and Nahuta in Batsari Local Government Area of the state, where they killed 4 .

ASP Aliyu who said the Commissioner of Police in Katsina was aware of the incident, told journalists in an interview that 8 other peasants were missing.

A survivor who pleaded for anonymity, said on phone that the attack was among numerous others in the communities, which have made life so difficult as the locals could not access their farms to harvest potato and other farm produce.

” The bandits came while our farmers were in their farms on Saturday,they encircled the area and started firing from all corners. Some died, others escaped and about 8 could not be found,” he alleged.