Foundation organizes food drive, health checks for hundreds of elders

Lagos — As the year comes to a close, JBS Elderly Care Foundation Africa is organising a massive “Food Drive and Health Checks” week to cater to hundreds of underprivileged elderly men and women through their acclaimed “Adopt A Gran” program.

The initiative seeks to provide basic amenities for living, medicine, and healthcare checks to this deserving group, especially considering the challenges they have faced throughout the year.

The founder of JBS, Dr Olutoyin Akande-Ajala, speaking with the press, emphasized the organization’s deep commitment to elderly care and its aspirations for expanding positive impact.

Akande-Ajala said, “Our dedication to supporting the elderly, drives our pursuit for this initiative. Though we encounter challenges, our resolve remains unwavering.”

“We are inviting individuals and groups to join forces with us, fostering a significant change in the lives of our seniors through our ‘Adopt A Gran’ program.

“By sponsoring one or more seniors with a monthly donation of N10,000, $12, or 10 pounds, you can greatly impact the lives of elderly individuals in need of assistance.”

She noted that the foundation believes that collective efforts can make a significant impact on the lives of underprivileged elderly individuals, and they invite everyone to join in this noble cause.

JBS Elderly Care Foundation Africa, an initiative of JBS Medicare Services and JBS Gerontology Center, is gearing up for a significant year-end event to support underprivileged elderly individuals in Sub-Saharan Africa, starting with Nigeria.

Established in 2021, the foundation is dedicated to providing essential necessities for living, including food, water, shelter, and basic healthcare, with a primary focus on the elderly.

Under their “Adopt A Gran” Initiative, the foundation has made substantial achievements since its inception, having served over 200,000 meals and conducted 1,000 critical healthcare checks for elderly people in the South-West and North-East regions of Nigeria.