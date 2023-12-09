Foundation empowers teen mums,100 girls with start-up kits

…gets support from UN women

By Ayo Onikoyi

In an initiative aimed at addressing the resurgence of money marriage practices in Obanliku, Cross River State, Her Voice Foundation, in collaboration with UN Women under the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative, Ford Foundation, and other partners, empowered 100 participants, including survivors of money marriage, teenage mothers, and at-risk girls.

The event, held at the Becheve Town Hall in Obanliku, marked the third town-hall meeting and close-out ceremony for the project. Paramount ruler HRM Uchua, Amos Uyumulam, UN Women Representative, and various officials from the ministry of women affairs and local government administration were in attendance.

Expressing gratitude, HRM Uchua acknowledged the positive impact of the initiative on survivors and at-risk girls, emphasizing that it will not only develop them but also positively influence their families and communities. He commended the organizations for their efforts in creating a bye-law to abolish money marriage, signed in 2020, and recognized the timely and commendable nature of the interventions.

Favour Abatang, founder and executive director of Her Voice Foundation, highlighted the project’s achievements, including providing entrepreneurship skill training and start-up kits to 100 participants. Additionally, 100 individuals received literacy and numeracy skills, contributing to their ability to read and write. The initiative also involved robust community mobilization efforts, town hall meetings engaging traditional leaders, and a WeNoGoGree March Against Money Woman during the 16 days of Activism.

UN Women Nigeria Representative at the third town hall meeting and close-out ceremony shared a powerful goodwill message.

In her words “We Must do everything we must to ensure that women are safe, to ensure that women are empowered and women can thrive to reach their full potential.”

The event concluded with the distribution of start-up kits to participants who learned skills such as soap making, tailoring, catering, and hairdressing. Survivors like Beatrice, who endured money marriage and has seven children, expressed how the empowerment will not only help her financially but also improve her self-care.