Foundation donates borehole, street lights to Ago Iwoye community

By Adesina Wahab

A non governmental organisation, Highbeekay Foundation, has donated a borehole and street lights to Ago Iwoye town in Àkúré South Local Government Area of Ondo State, in a bid to illuminate and ensure that the community has access to clean and hygienic water.

While commissioning the projects, the Project Manager, Comrade Ogundipe Seyi, said that similar projects had been replicated in other communities in the state since 2017, adding that food palliatives and elderly care had also been part of charitably gestures of the foundation over the years

He noted that the CEO/Founder of the foundation, Amb. Samuel Titilayo Ibukun, executed the projects as part of his philanthropic gesture to aid humanity.

Expressing their profound gratitude, residents of the community, unanimously extolled the foundation for extending the kind gesture to their community, while they prayed for the speedy success of the founder.

The minority leader of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Oguntodun Olajide, in his remark, urged individuals to complement the assiduous efforts of the government, stressing that government alone cannot solve all the problems of mankind.

He also expressed his gratitude to the founder of Highbeekay Foundation, Amb. Ibukun Titilayo Samuel and all the team members for putting an end to water scarcity in Ago Iwoye community. He expressed that this is a total show of love and humanitarian gesture.

He urged the community to make judicious use of the facility stating that the foundation is determined to bring succor to the less privileged all around the world by empowering them through basic needs assessment.

The key of the borehole and the remote control of the solar panel lights were handed over to the King of the town, The Olu-Iwoye.

In attendance were — Hon. Oguntodun Olajide, Minority Leader Ondo State House of Assembly, The Olu of Iwoye, Sao of Iwoye, Comr. Afe Ezekiel OSYN Coordinator, Mr. Oluyi Akintayo President Oodua Youth Coalition; Comr. Afe National President, Akure Students; Pastor Oluwole Steven; Comrade Oyelade NAOSS National President; Comr. Olusa Christopher PRO OSYN and award winning Guinness Book of Record; the mother of the founder Mrs. Ibukun; Members of NANS Ekiti, NAOSS National body, and the Director, Ondo State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency.