Foundation donates 10 wheelchairs, free Healthcare, foodstuffs to over 700 Lagos residents

As part of its corporate social responsibility and in its quest to give back to society, Tamar Homes Foundation (THF) a non-governmental-organisation (NGO), has donated wheelchairs to 10 disabled adults and children, drugs worth several thousands of Naira, as well as foodstuffs and other household items to over 700 residents of Ikota, Lagos State and its environs.

Speaking while donating wheelchairs to the beneficiaries during the free medical outreach organised by Tamar Homes Foundation, held at the Open Field of Ikota Primary School, Chief Executive Officer, THF, Olajumoke Rhema, expressed strong passion for helping and motivating the less privileged, adding that, the programme was her way of giving back to the society.

Rhema, who had the hectic task of attending to hundreds of people of the community who thronged the venue of the programme, noted that the Foundation was established to assist the less privileged members of the society, saying that the government cannot do it alone.

According to her, “As privileged members of the society, especially because we are based here on the Island, we have to rise and assist the government, so today, we are on the island for the end of the year outreach to reach out to Ikota Community, Ilaje Community, Lafiaji Community, Idi-Iroko Community and even Maroko Community and their environs.

“We had 25 medical and healthcare personnel here to cater for people, and this year more than ever, the price of drugs has skyrocketed to the extent that we spent more than double to buy drugs. Aside from checking their blood sugar, blood pressure, Body Max Index, and other vitals, we have resolved to give out free drugs, offer drug advice, and refer the cases that we couldn’t handle. We also have relief materials in the form of foodstuffs and others worth millions of naira to give out to everyone here, she said”.

Speaking further, she noted that THF was established in the year 2000 as an arm of Tamar Homes, which deals with real estate in Lagos State, adding that it specialises in giving back to society, through free medical outreaches, provision of palliatives, and provision of foodstuff to the underprivileged. In 2021, we started with Atundaolu Special School, Surulere, Lagos, where we started with 12 wheelchairs, and in 2022, we donated 35 wheelchairs and support chairs to them.

Asked about the motive for the gesture, she said “I grew up with a mother who happened to be a giver, even though she doesn’t have much she is fond of giving to the poor, pay their school fees, so as a small child, I started doing the same, giving out our foodstuff to friends who didn’t have enough.

She continued, “It’s a thing of passion. Once I sense a need, I won’t be comfortable until I contribute my quota. Even during the COVID, we were regularly feeding the needy in Lafiaji Community, Ilaje Community, and others. We started this outreach 3 years ago, so this is the third year we have been running this”, she said.

Speaking in the same vein, Olabisi Abodunrin, a key official of THF, noted that the outreach is their way of saying thank you to the community that accommodated them, adding that it’s the Christmas period which is a season of giving, so they deemed if fit as they usually do to come around and offer assistance medically, and in several ways by donating wheelchairs, free healthcare, drugs, food items and others to the people of Ikota Community, in Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

Unable to contain his joy, one of the beneficiaries of the wheelchairs, Alh Gafar Balogun, a 67-year-old amputee, and an Indigene of Ikota Community, who before the donation had been experiencing difficulty moving around, could not hide his joy, as he disclosed that the wheelchair would give him a new lease.

Speaking further, Balogun, an artisan, noted that the situation has affected his job as a result of difficulties in moving around, adding that the donation of the wheelchair was a big blessing to him.

Also speaking, a beneficiary of the free drugs and free health check, who also came with two of her children, Mrs Temitope Agunbiade, expressed her gratitude to the foundation and urged them to do more for the communities around who are yet to be privileged.

Speaking on behalf of the chairman of the Community Development Association (CDA), Ikota Community, Mrs Mosunmola Suleiman, popularly known as ‘Iron Lady’, Mr Muhideen Ganiyu, vice-chairman, Ikota Community Development Association (CDA), commended THF for always coming to the aid of the community while calling on other companies, agencies as well as individuals to also give back to society, saying it should not be the government alone providing support to the less privileges.