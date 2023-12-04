Foster unity among Yoruba Obas, Olubadan tells Oba Edema

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ahead of the Yoruba Obas Forum’s Annual General Meeting, the Olubadan of lbadan, Oba Olalekan Balogun, has charged the new President of the forum, Oba Adeoye Edema, to foster unity and progress among the Yoruba Obas.

The meeting is scheduled to hold on November 26, in lbadan, the Oyo state capital.

Oba Edema, who is the Molokun of Atijere, had led other Yoruba Obas, to pay a visit to the Olubadan ahead of the meeting.

Olubadan who spoke through one of his Chiefs, Senator Balogun, welcomed the new President and charged his to carry all the monarchs in the region along.

Oba Balogun, promised him a robust cooperation towards achieving the aims and objectives of the association.

He noted that ” Considering your wealth of experience and exposure, I strongly believe that you possess what it takes to move the association forward.

The monarch, described Oba Edema as a worthy ambassador of the prestigious Yoruba traditional institution’, following his past involvement to foster peaceful coexistence of Yoruba Obas.

Earlier, Oba Edema, said that the visit was necessary because Olubadan is the chief host of the 2023 Annual General Meeting/Convention.

While thanking him for his moral support, and for his preparation to host this year’s meeting, Oba Edema, described the Olubadan “as an icon of greatness who provides high-level of dependable and leadership qualities which showcase the cultural dexterity of the Yoruba race.

The President, appreciated all Yoruba traditional rulers for their unalloyed support and cooperation to him in piloting the affairs of the forum.

Oba Edema, promised to uphold the dignity of Yoruba traditional heritage during his tenure.