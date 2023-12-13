Former Delta Deputy Speaker, Osanebi to partner FIFA agent, UyI for sport dev

As part of his vision to raise giants in society, former Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi has indicated his readiness to partner with UK based FIFA licenced football agent and investor, Dr. Drew Uyi to promote talented youths in football and sports in general.

Osanebi who gave the hint yesterday after a meeting in Lagos with Dr. Uyi, said it has always been his dream to create pathways for youths in his locality to showcase their talents either in sports or entertainment.

According to Osanebi, Drew Uyi’s influence in the global sporting community, particularly football is very huge and the impact of his tireless scouting programmes which he regularly organises in the United Kingdom where he resides has given talented kids exposures to showcase themselves to scouts from top European clubs and this is what he hopes to achieve with youths from across Delta.

The seasoned lawmaker in closing said that, his mission for the new year is to use sport and entertainment as a tool to transform the fortunes of youths around his state.