Force PRO Adejobi nabs policemen extorting motorists along Lagos-Ibadan

The Nigerian Police Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said that he personally caught some officers extorting money from unsuspecting Nigerians along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Adejobi made this known on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night.

The Force PRO, who regretted the persisting corruption being perpetrated by some police officers, said that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) under whom the policemen are serving has been ordered to send the officers to Abuja for disciplinary actions.

According to him, extortion of Nigerians by policemen is a sort of oppression, saying that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has directed senior police officers to confront any police officer caught misbehaving, irrespective of jurisdiction.

He said, “I personally caught some policemen yesterday while driving along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway. The DPO has been asked to bring them to Abuja.

“Then we know what to do. It’s disheartening to see some of our men extorting Nigerians. Personally, I feel sad, and I don’t like it because it’s a sort of oppression.

“The IGP has made it clear that supervisory officers would henceforth be held responsible. The IGP has also directed senior officers to rebuke and confront any of our men who misbehave irrespective of his jurisdiction.

“Every officer has the right and power to punish any erring personnel anywhere in Nigeria. We cannot continue to overlook their misdeeds.”