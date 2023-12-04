Food Security: Why Sokoto River Basin, others need partial commercialization – Minister

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

The Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello Goronyo, explained that the Sokoto-Rima River Basin Development Authority, SRRBDA, and other River Basins need to be partially commercialized based on numerous opportunities, effective and efficient management.

Goronyo in a statement signed by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Funmi Imuetinyan, explained that the partial commercialization of River Basins is not a complete sale of the Basins but an invitation for capable investors to contribute and foster increased food production, which will reduce hunger, poverty, unemployment and create wealth among youths, men and women in the country, in line with the Food Security Agenda of the Tinubu-led administration.

The Minister said this whole on a visit to the Headquarters of SRRBDA, where he met with both the Management and lower cadre staff of the River Basin as part of his familiarization tour.

During the tour, the Minister of State and entourage visited and inspected the 15-year-old Shagari Dam with a 70 per cent completion level and the yet-to-be-completed water treatment plant for the drip-irrigation pilot scheme site in Sagi (Agare) town, Sokoto State,.

He also commended the management for the significant infrastructural development both completed and ongoing at the Headquarters which includes the Songhai Model Integrated Farm featuring cultivated crops in greenhouses, poultry, python, goat/ram, and fishery sections, along with a sachet water production factory.

The team also visited the Goronyo Dam where the inspection covered the Control Room, Arc Gate Control Cabinet, Major Spillway, Gantry Crane, Mini Spillway, and Cross Regulator, all of which play a crucial role in regulating the major irrigation canal in Goronyo Local Government Area.

The Minister also visited and inspected the Bakolori Dam with a reservoir of about 400 million cubic meters of water, along with the SRRBDA Bakolori Irrigation project managed by Triming in Talata Mafara, Zamfara State.

In a related development, he (Goronyo) inaugurated the SRRBDA Songhai Model Integrated Farm in Saka Village, Chinaka District of Goronyo Local Government Area. This farm includes sections dedicated to poultry, fishery, goat rearing, and greenhouse seedlings.

He also inaugurated the Songhai Model Integrated Farm in Maradun Local Government Area, Zamfara State, one of the catchment areas of the SRRBDA. The farm includes sections dedicated to poultry, fishery, goats and rams.

While commending the SRRBDA’s achievements in completing projects, the Minister of State emphasized the crucial need for project sustainability and inclusive involvement of all stakeholders. He added that this approach will ensure optimal value for the government’s investment in these critical projects and assets.