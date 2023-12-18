Food security: Sanwo-Olu launches N750m Lagos Trader Money for 15,000 beneficiaries

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the launch of N750 Million grants to market traders across 57 councils under the initiative tagged, Lagos Market Trader Money, as part of measures in boosting food security in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, announced this on Sunday, at the official inauguration of the historic Fresh Food Agro-Hub, on a 6,400 square meters of land, located in Idi-Oro, Mushin Local Government Area of the state.

The facility comprises of adequate car/truck parking area, and with centralized dry and cold storage systems, giving the market players the economies of scale to make decent profits.

The governor, said 15,000 beneficiaries across markets in the state would access the initial grant via their respective Local Government and Loca Council Development Areas, LCDAs.

The grant, which would be disbursed through respective council chairman, the governor said, aimed at assisting traders in boosting their business.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “In the first phase,15, 000 traders will get N50,000 each. Each of the local council will submit 250 names, while the balance will be sent in from markets in military and police formations.”

Speaking on Food Agro-Hub, Sanwo-Olu said, “The Food System Transformation Agenda was adopted as a measure to improve the current system which is inundated by wastage, post-harvest losses, traffic congestion, and other inefficiencies that result in the loss of over 50 per cent of agricultural produce, especially in perishables.

“This transformation journey is hinged on our 5-year Agricultural and Food Systems Roadmap (2021-2026) which reflects our passionate commitment to boosting food production, processing and marketing.

“This Agenda categorises our Food System into the Central Logistics Hub, Mid-level Agro-produce Hub, and the Last Mile Food Distribution outlets.

“To demonstrate our resolve to follow through with the Agenda, the construction of the Central Logistics Hub at Ketu-Ereyun, Epe is ongoing while the smallest of the pilot, the mid-level Agro-produce Hub is being commissioned today. This will be followed with the construction of additional three (3) Hubs at Agege, Ajah, and Abule-ado axis of the State. In all, the plan is to construct fifty (50) Mid-Level Agro produce Hubs across the State.”

Speaking further, Sanwo-Olu said the agenda is critical to the success of his administration adding government is currently building food logistics hub in Ketu Ejirin, Epe area of the state.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya, said the iniative is a middle-level food hub purposely built to serve the people at the grassroots.

Olusanya added that the Agro Hub was part of food transformation Agenda of Lagos and Nigeria at large.

She explained that the initiative was to ensure farmers maximise their profit, and allow market women to sell at the right price since it already eliminates wastage.

Olusanya noted that the Fresh Food Agro Hub will further boost a healthy environment processed with fresh foods

Lagos takes care of 60 per cent of commerce in the country.

A member representing Mushin Federal Constituency, Toyin Fayinka, assured residents of Lagos of full protection and adequate security while challenging other members of the Executive to facilitate similar construction in their areas for the good of the people.