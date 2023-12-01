Food security: Agric ministry, AFEX kicks off dry season production in Jigawa

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, FMAFS in collaboration with AFEX has flagged off dry season production in Jigawa state through the National Agricultural Growth Scheme and Agro-Pocket NAGS-AP to combat food shortage.

The dry season production is a step geared towards food security of the nation and enhancing agricultural productivity, while AFEX is a platform business that enables efficient trade for commodities in Africa.

A statement from AFEX said that the dry season production period plays a significant role in bridging the gap between food demand and supply to meet the needs of the Nigerian populace.

Managing Director, AFEX Fair Trade Limited, Kamaldeen Raji, said increasing productivity lies at the center of solving Nigeria’s food shortage challenges, adding that the dry season production flag-off event marks a pivotal step in public-private partnership to achieving food security and enhancing the value of the agriculture sector in Nigeria.

He explained that the firm’s involvement in the initiative underscores its dedication to transforming the agricultural landscape through innovation and technology.

Raji said that AFEX empowers farmers to increase their yields and improve their livelihoods by facilitating efficient input access.

He said: “We are not just creating a sustainable model that delivers value for stakeholders in the value chain, but enthusiastic about this administration’s commitment to bolstering farmer productivity through this initiative.

“AFEX’s commitment to leveraging technology aligns with the broader goal of enhancing productivity for farmers and strengthening the agricultural sector in Nigeria”.

On his part, National Project Coordinator, NAGs-AP, Ishaku Buba, said: “The launch of the dry season production stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to securing the nation’s food supply. We are deeply grateful for the collaboration and support of stakeholders across the industry, and AFEX’s demonstration highlights the pivotal role of technological innovation in enhancing agricultural productivity.

“Stakeholders are working tirelessly to achieve sustained food security for the nation. This event symbolizes not just the commencement of the dry season but also embodies the spirit of collaboration within the agriculture industry,” he said.

Recall that Nigeria’s patterns and unpredictable rainfall makes dry season farming and production difficult, with challenges across inadequate inputs, lack of access to irrigated land, high cost of equipment and insufficient financing.

The NAGs-AP, funded by the African Development Bank, was created to address these challenges, and increase the production of five key commodities: rice, maize, sorghum, wheat and soybean through the provision of relevant farm inputs to small-scale farmers during both the wet and dry seasons.

Among the immediate interventions is the implementation of the dry season wheat production starting in November, and this scheme is expected to produce 875,000 metric tonnes of wheat.