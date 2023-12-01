Food security: Agric ministry, AFEX kick off dry season production in Jigawa

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has, in collaboration with AFEX, flagged off dry season farming in Jigawa state through the National Agricultural Growth Scheme and Agro-Pocket NAGS-AP to combat food shortage.

Dry season production is a step geared towards food security of the nation and enhancing agricultural productivity, while AFEX is a platform business that enables efficient trade for commodities in Africa.

A statement from AFEX said the dry season production period played a significant role in bridging the gap between food demand and supply, with a view to meeting the needs of the Nigerian populace.

Managing Director, AFEX Fair Trade Limited, Kamaldeen Raji, said increasing productivity laid at the center of solving Nigeria’s food shortage challenges, adding that the dry season production flag-off event marked a pivotal step in public-private partnership to achieve food security and enhance the value of the agricultural sector in the country.

He explained that the firm’s involvement in the initiative underscored its dedication to transforming the agricultural landscape through innovation and technology.

Raji said AFEX empowered farmers to increase their yields and improve their livelihoods by facilitating efficient input access.

He said: “We are not just creating a sustainable model that delivers value for stakeholders in the value chain, but enthusiastic about this administration’s commitment to bolstering farmer productivity through this initiative.

“AFEX’s commitment to leveraging technology aligns with the broader goal of enhancing productivity for farmers and strengthening the agricultural sector in Nigeria.”

On his part, National Project Coordinator, NAGs-AP, Ishaku Buba, said: “The launch of the dry season production stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to securing the nation’s food supply.”