Food Fest: Take advantage of state’s empowerment opportunities-Sanwo-Olu tasks residents

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged residents to avail themselves of the various empowerment programme opportunities in the state as part of measures to mitigate the current economic hardship.

Sanwo-Olu, who remarked while addressing the media during the 2023 Lagos Food Festival at Muri-Okunola Park, Lagos, on Sunday, said citizens should not be seen lamenting the state of the nation without taking pragmatic steps.

The governor, speaking through his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, noted that the event was about young people mostly showing their talents and making money.

According to him, “So we cannot be a society by just sitting and complaining. We can see all these young people doing various things.

“Those people are graduates; they are doing yam chips; they are exporting them and making money, so they are looking inward to say how we can add value and be successful.

“That is what I see here: prosperity, ingenuity, innovation, and the spirit of Lagos.

“So my charge to everybody is, let’s look at what we can do to add value. When you do that, society gets better, you get better yourself, and we can improve this country.

“That, for me, is what this event is all about; you can see that every year it’s changing, even the demographics of people. In the first year, there were lots of older people, but this year, you can see lots of younger people.

“The avenue is there; the Ministry of Agriculture empowers thousands of people every year.

“Our children in Badagry, Ikorodu, among tiers with all sorts of empowerment, from poultry to aquaculture, plug in so that you can develop your life as a Lagosian, that to me is the message.

“If you Google the Lagos website, you will see numerous programmes being sponsored by the Ministry of Agriculture, in Women Affairs and Wealth Creation… And other agencies created by the Lagos state government to assist the citizens.

“Information is power; key in to see what you can do to better your life. We have various agencies that even give people grants after we train them. The good thing is our young entrepreneurs are listening; please plug in.”

Speaking on exploring the waterways to transport food products, the governor said, “As you know, in terms of waterways, we have an agency called Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA. That agency is responsible for the monitoring of our waterways; if you go there, they have a center there that can track all the ferries and boats moving in Lagos.

“What we are having today is the issue of water hyacinth; that’s probably the challenge in terms of ferries moving from Ikorodu and the rest.

“There are water harvesters that we are collaborating with so that we can harvest those water hyacinths and convert them into various things, because some people are also using them for other things.

“That’s one challenge that creates many opportunities. In terms of the waterways, we are doing dredging, and of course we are clearing them of water hyacinth, which is actually tackling ferries along the way.”