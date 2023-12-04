Flour Mills repays N51.64b series two commercial Paper

Leading Nigerian food and agro-allied company, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), yesterday said it’s has successful repaid its N51.64 billion Series 2 Commercial Paper (CP).

Briefing newsmen yesterday, Group Chief Finance Officer, FMN,, Mr. Anders Kristiansson, said, “We are pleased to announce the timely and successful repayment of our Series 2 Commercial Paper. This accomplishment reflects our commitment to financial prudence and the confidence reposed in our organization by the investing public.

“We express our gratitude to our stakeholders for their continued support, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering sustainable value and maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance.

“Following the success of Series 1 and 2, we made a strategic decision to tap into the market for its Series 3 Commercial Paper in June 2023, with subscriptions from banks and Pension Fund Administrators contributing 39.7% and 40.8% respectively.”

According to report, it’s followed the completion of the N13.33 billion Series 1 repayment on the 22nd of August 2023.