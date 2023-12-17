Florence Okonkwo hails AY for his International Award in London

By Rita Okoye

Queen of Red Carpet’ HRM, Florence Okonkwo has congratulated ace comedian, Ayo Makun popularly known as AY on his recent international award.

The comedian was awarded the Best International Comedian of the Year by BEFFTA which is an annual event to honour excellence in various fields of endeavour.

The award which was held during the AY show in Light House, London was as superlative as expected.

President and founder of BEFFTA Award, Prof. Pauline Long commended the comedian for his rib cracking performance and general organisation of the event.

On her part, Okonkwo who presented the award to AY said that the AY Show has not only made people laugh but that the show has over the years showcased raw talents of various aspects which abound in Nigeria to the world.

Others who received award presented by the ‘Queen of the Red Carpet’ were Don Chi-chi (HoffmanAkubeze) who got the BEFFTA Legend award and Evans Olekanma’s Nollypeek Entertainment and Partners Limited received the award of Best Promoter.

Okonkwo also showed appreciation to Richrich Global for their support.

Gospel artist, Minister Manelli and Ekelarge thrilled the audience with their scintillating performances.

In all, it was a successful tour in the UK.