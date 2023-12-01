Flight diversion: NCAA lifts suspension on UNA wet-leased aircraft

By Prince Okafor

Following the flight diversion debacle involving a United Nigeria Airlines, UNA, aircraft last weekend, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has lifted the suspension placed on the Part G operations specification of the airline’s wet-leased Airbus aircraft.

Vanguard had reported that the airline’s flight, NUA 0504, operating from the Murtala Muhammed Airport, MM2 in Lagos enroute Abuja last Sunday, was temporarily diverted to the Asaba International Airport due to poor destination weather.

A development which forced the NCAA to suspend the airline’s wet-leased aircraft pending outcome of the investigation.

However, in a letter signed by NCAA’s Director of Licensing and Training, Capt. I.B Danbazzau and addressed to the airline’s management, the aviation regulator outlined the outcome of its investigation and made recommendations.

The letter reads: “The suspension has been lifted and the airline is required to comply with the Nigeria Civil Aviation All Operators letter (DG 15/2023) referenced NCAA/DGCA/AIR/11/16/347.”

Meanwhile, the airline has tendered an unreserved apology to travellers across the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to Vanguard by the airline’s management.

The statement reads: “Dear valued customer, we are pleased to announce the lifting of the suspension placed on our ‘Part G’ operations specifications which affected one of our aircraft.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to you for keeping faith with us and for your understanding during this period.

“Safety is at the core of UNA values and we take our commitment to passenger Safety very seriously. We are aware that every time our schedule is disrupted, it is usually a very painful experience for you and for us as well because we know and understand that it affects travel plans and diminishes your trust in the reliability of our operations.

“We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience this has caused you and would want to reassure you that our dedicated team is working around the clock to resolve the backlog of flights schedules because we understand the importance of your travel plans and the trust you place in us.

“While we continue to count on your patronage, kindly be informed that our customer support team is always available to assist with any inquiries and provide you with all the support you need to make your travel experience seamless.

“Thank you for your unwavering support and be rest assured that you will continue enjoying quality service from us. We hope to see you soon.”