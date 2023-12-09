Fix Nigeria’s refineries to end fuel importation, attain self-sufficiency – NANS tells FG

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the federal government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) to take concrete steps in repairing the country’s faulty refineries, insisting that only this would make Nigeria attain self-sufficiency in oil production.

The national body of the apex students’ association made the call in a statement by its National Senate President, Elvis Ekundina, where it lamented that Nigeria’s continued importation of petroleum products has further worsened the country’s forex crisis.

The student body argued that Nigeria will not achieve rapid economic growth if it continues to import petroleum products from foreign countries.

The association maintained that the federal government must address the current energy crisis caused by acute shortage of petrol in the Nigerian market by not only repairing the country’s refineries but also ensuring that they work at optimal capacity.

According to NANS, the country’s refineries when effectively and efficiently running can produce enough petroleum products to meet the country’s daily consumption.

The NANS Senate President lamented that Nigeria’s energy crisis had worsened with the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government in May, leading to increases in the pump price of petrol “and the only way to address this is by making sure our refineries are back online”.

He argued that Nigeria as an oil producing country need not continue to import fuel if all the nation’s refineries are working at optimal capacity.

The NANS Senate President therefore said, that for Nigeria to end the importation of petroleum products, which according to him was draining forex and creating job losses, Nigeria needed to repair its own refineries based on the technological capacity of Nigerians.

“It is our belief that refurbishing and recommissioning our faulty refineries to optimal production level will resolve the nation’s energy crisis.

“This will also resolve the challenges the country is having with foreign exchange and the worsening naira crisis.

“When we are able to repair our refineries and put them back to good use, Nigeria’s problem with fuel insufficiency and pricing will be resolved.

“It is good to have our refineries fully working alongside the Dangote refinery as this will ultimately make Nigeria a net exporter of refined petroleum products and this will also allow for stability in fuel prices”, he said.