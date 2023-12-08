Fitness: Lagos ‘ll continue to promote mental wellness-HOS assures

Agoro

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro, has assured the state public servants that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will continue to promote the culture of physical fitness and mental wellness among public servants in the state.

Agoro, who spoke at the grand finale of the 17rh edition of the Head of Service Games, held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan Lagos, said “optimal service delivery to the citizens is key and only healthy workers can make such delivery.”

He said the primary objective of the HOS games was to foster the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie among public servants in the state.

The HOS who congratulated the winners at different categories, said some of the talents discovered in the past editions of the HOS Games have made the state proud and represented the state in several competitions, both locally and Internationally, stressing that more talents will be discovered and added to the state strength.

“As of today, the game has grown in leaps and bounds and has become bigger and better, with majority of MDAs, Local Government and Local Council Development Areas now showing keen interest in partaking in the competition, a testament that the competition is now getting the required wide acceptance from the Public Servants.”

He maintained that the games has scaled up in terms of talent discoveries and more innovations would be introduced in the coming years

The Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, Mrs. Sunkanmi Oyebola, expressed satisfaction with the participation of workers from different ministries, parastatals, council areas, calling on workers to do regular medical checkup to ascertain their health status.

Sanwo-olu, later presented Trophies and medals to winners among which were the New Town Development Agency team who won the Female tug of war games, while the Fire Service and Rescue agency won the male’s tug of war as well as the Public Service Office team who won the Female soccer category.

Sanwo-Olu, his Deputy, Dr. Kadiri Hamzat and other executive cabinet members attended the event.