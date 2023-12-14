Fish out perpetrators of Ikere robbery attack, Oyebanji orders security agents

Ekiti Gov, Oyebanji

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji on Thursday, ordered security agencies in the state to fish out the perpetrators of Wednesday’s bank robbery in Ikere-Ekiti and bring them to book.

The governor, who described the armed robbery incident, which claimed three lives, as senseless and disheartening, said no stone would be left unturned in the bid to bring the perpetrators to book.

Oyebanji, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, condoled with the families of victims of the robbery, the Ogoga-in-Council, and the people of Ikere Ekiti.

He also directed government hospitals in the state to take proper care of those who got injured during the robbery attack.

Stressing the importance of local vigilance in security, the governor urged citizens who have information that can help security agencies in their investigations to make it known to relevant authorities.

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not go unpunished. Our security agencies will go after them and ensure they face the guilt and wrath of the law.

“Our condolences to the families of victims of the robbery attack and the Ikere people.” The governor said.

The governor urged the people of the state to remain calm and vigilant as they go about their daily activities, adding that the government is committed to their security and safety and would not spare any efforts at ridding the state of criminal elements.