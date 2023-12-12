Firm unveils product to support reduction in gas emission

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Lumiere Group International, a commodity trading and finance company, has unveiled an enzyme fuel treatment named ‘EcoBoost’ in a bid to support Nigeria’s plan of achieving a 20% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer/Founder, Lumiere Group International, Gisele Aklobessi, said that the product, which among other things, cleans and saves fuel, would revolutionize the way environmental sustainability is approached in the country.

Represented by Selina Brobbey, Marketing and Sales officer, Lumiere, Aklobessi said: “As Nigeria, through the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), is committed to cutting Greenhouse Gas emissions by 20 percent by 2030, the launch of EcoBoost Enzyme Fuel Treatment on the Nigerian market emphasizes the importance of collaboration in achieving our shared goal.

“In a world where the demand for fuel is ever increasing, the need for sustainable solutions has never been more pressing. Our team, driven by a passion for environmental stewardship and technological advancement, has tirelessly worked to bring this fuel additive to Nigeria and the greater part of Africa.

“It is a testament that EcoBoost Enzyme Fuel Treatment is not your ordinary fuel additive; it is made of natural enzymes extracted from green plants, made not only to maximize fuel efficiency but also to minimize harmful emissions, dedication to environmental responsibility and our relentless pursuit of innovative solutions to address the challenges of our time.”

On his part, the Special Guest, Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, commended the product saying, “We are unveiling this product for the benefit of economic privilege and value addition for the entire people of our dear country and the entire human race.”

Confirming the authenticity of the product, the Director General, Standard Organization of Nigeria, SON, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwunonso represented by Mrs. Folashade Aderoju, International Trade Adviser, SON, said:”What I will say about the EcoBoost is I am aware it has gone through one of our process which is the product registration and they have been awarded a product registration certificate which obviously is the procedure where products to be sold in Nigeria must have gone through the regulatory compliance and the procedure before they can be certified and sold here in the country. “