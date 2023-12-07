Firm to name ambassadors in Nigerian universities for e-commerce platform

By Juliet Umeh

A Software Company, Makvid Integrated Solutions Ltd, has said it is set to announce 20 campus ambassadors across 10 Nigerian universities for its cutting-edge technology platform, SmartDeals App.

SmartDeals app is a user-friendly and user-focused platform that publishes discount offers from businesses.

According to the company, the ambassadors will endorse and market the app to their fellow students, they will also introduce an array of gains for both companies and students by enhancing the relationship between vendors and consumers.

It noted: “Each ambassador will represent the brand and offer promotions, deals, and incentives regarding the app to fellow students.

“The newly-appointed ambassadors will act as a liaison between SmartDeals and their respective universities, promoting the brand’s offers and discounts of a variety of products.”

The company emphasized: “These brand ambassadors are expected to stand out in their roles, with their product knowledge and enthusiasm for the company. “SmartDeals sees the team as instrumental in expanding brand awareness to more students and ultimately increasing sales for upcoming and established business enthusiasts.

“The chosen recruits are drawn from different areas of study and backgrounds, giving the brand a diverse outreach to students all over the country.

“SmartDeals is excited to work with these talented and driven individuals and looks forward to seeing the results of their partnership.”

It explains: “SmartDeals has devised a comprehensive monthly plan to effectively promote and manage their brand through their team of ambassadors through Create Naija, A creative and Marketing Agency based in Nigeria.

“SmartDeals will actively oversee and support the program, providing guidance and assistance to the ambassadors throughout the activation period. “Additionally, the ambassadors will have the opportunity to share valuable insights about their respective campuses, enabling SmartDeals to tailor their approach and gain a comprehensive understanding of student engagement with the brand.

SmartDeals is generating immense excitement as it gears up to introduce its offerings in various esteemed universities.

“Among the universities where SmartDeals will be operating are the University of Lagos, UNILAG, the University of Ibadan (UI), the University of Uyo, UNIUYO, the University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT, the University of Calabar, UNICAL, the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA, the University of Abuja, UNIABUJA, the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta, FUNAAB, Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, and Kwara State University, KWASU.

“A key function in closing the gap between merchants and students will be performed by SmartDeals ambassadors. Their objectives consist of: Promoting discounts: Ambassadors will spread the word about special offers that are only accessible on the SmartDeals platform, generating excitement among their own campus communities.

“Improving User Experience: Ambassadors will help to further the continuous development of an intuitive interface by serving as intermediaries between merchants and students.

“Monthly Contributions: As smart deals would be allocating a substantial monthly budget for flash deals and giveaways, Ambassadors can ignite enthusiasm among their peers and invigorate campus life with captivating promotions and events,” the company explained.