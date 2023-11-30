Firm set to launch innovative boardroom App, marks 10th anniversary 

By Juliet Umeh

A corporate services providing company, DCSL Limited, has said it is ready to launch an innovative boardroom application, ‘The DCSL e-Connect’.

The firm said the app will be launched on Friday, when it will be marking its 10th anniversary in Lagos.

Managing Director of DCSL, Bisi Adeyemi said: “The DCSL eConnect App is designed to elevate boardroom communication, collaboration and redefine efficiency.

“The innovative App will empower Boards and c-suite executives to efficiently manage meetings, streamline access to and retrieval of documents, facilitate approvals, conduct polls and performance evaluation, all while ensuring compliance and tracking company plans.”

While reflecting on the milestones the company has achieved in the past decade, she reiterates the company’s commitment to delivering unparalleled professional services across its bouquet of offerings to diverse sectors of the economy.

Adeyemi said: “Our 10-year journey has been propelled by an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional professional service to a diverse range of corporate and individual clients across various business sectors.

“The introduction of the DCSL eConnect app marks a pivotal moment, as we embark on a new era of transformative possibilities, reinforcing our dedication to innovation and precision in communication and collaboration within the boardroom.

“This celebration marks not only a milestone in our journey but also a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in the corporate services landscape.”

She added: ”The exclusive event will be graced by key stakeholders, clients, business leaders, and media partners.”